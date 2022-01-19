Dakota Johnson tells Vanity Fair she "played it so cool" upon meeting Spice Girls' Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, but eventually "lost my s---"

Dakota Johnson Says She 'Lost' It After Recently Meeting Spice Girl Mel C: 'Now We're Texting'

Dakota Johnson is recalling a recent celebrity run-in that spiced up her life.

"I met Mel C the other night. And I played it so cool," said Johnson, 32, of Chisholm, a.k.a. Sporty Spice. "And she was so awesome and she was wearing, of course, this tracksuit."

"And then afterwards I lost my s--- and she left the room and I was so weird," she added.

The encounter didn't stay awkward, though. According to Johnson, "Now we're texting."

Chisholm, 48, recently teased another potential reunion tour for the Spice Girls, who first set airwaves on fire in the mid '90s and have since gone down in history as one of the most beloved girl groups of all time.

"I really hope so," Chisholm said. "We're talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows in the U.K. islands two years ago. It was the best thing we've ever done. The creativity was so incredible. We had the best time."

"But we've got to come back. Because we love the U.S. Our fans here are amazing," she added.

Johnson previously discussed her love for the British girl group during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year, saying that she "went full Spice Girls" with her musical taste as a child.

"I met them. We went to a concert — my dad [Don Johnson] took me and one of my friends and we went backstage and met them and they were getting ready," she recalled. "And they were all in their robes and hair and makeup, and I got a picture with them."

But unfortunately, it was a time before digital cameras were as widely available for ease of review, and the photographic evidence didn't turn out the way she'd hoped.