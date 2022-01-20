Dakota Johnson says Jesse Eisenberg, whom she starred with in 2010's The Social Network, "was probably in character" as Mark Zuckerberg

Dakota Johnson Says Jesse Eisenberg 'Didn't Acknowledge Me' on The Social Network Set

Was Dakota Johnson a witness of method acting from Jesse Eisenberg?

The actress recently sat down with her The Social Network costar Andrew Garfield for Vanity Fair, where the two reminisced about the 2010 biographical drama (one of Johnson's first movies!) and working with Eisenberg, 38, who played Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in the David Fincher-directed film.

"You and Jesse were so busy on that movie, and I was obviously in it for four seconds, but I spent a few days on set just watching," Johnson, 32, told Garfield, 38. "I remember sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day, and you asked me loads of questions."

"You were really nice — and Jesse didn't acknowledge me," she continued, but noted of her costar, "He was probably in character."

Dakota Johnson (L); Jesse Eisenberg

Garfield responded good-naturedly, saying he felt the "need to defend" Eisenberg "in some way."

"There was maybe some of the Zuckerberg coming through in that moment. He was probably overwhelmed by — " the Tick, Tick ... Boom! star began.

"By beauty," Johnson joked.

"By your beauty, yes," Garfield replied, laughing.

Dakota Johnson Dakota Johnson in The Social Network (2010)

Eisenberg received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Zuckerberg in The Social Network, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Johnson had a small part in the film as Amelia Ritter while Garfield played Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, with whom Zuckerberg famously butted heads.

And although they had no scenes together, Garfield said in their Vanity Fair interview that he has fond memories of his time with The Lost Daughter actress at a party after The Social Network came out.