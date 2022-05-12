Dakota Johnson Is Charmed by 'Party Starter' Cooper Raiff in Cha Cha Real Smooth Trailer — Watch

Cooper Raiff proves he is the life of the party in Cha Cha Real Smooth.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ released the trailer for the coming-of-age film — starring Raiff and Dakota Johnson — which won the Audience Award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Cha Cha Real Smooth — which was written and directed by Raiff — chronicles recent college graduate Andrew who moves home and starts working as a "party starter" at bar and bat mitzvahs.

At one event, he meets Domino (Johnson) and her daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt). He then becomes a babysitter for the teen and bonds with Domino despite her being engaged.

Andrew encourages the mother-daughter duo to come out of their shells, saying, "Tonight is the night you and Lola dance your booties off" at one gathering.

Later in the trailer, Domino confesses that she is "having more fun now than I did the whole night" as she eats popsicles with Andrew.

As Andrew begins to crush on Domino, the pair debate how someone can fall in love.

"Giving your heart to somebody is the most perplexing thing. You can't just decide that you love somebody," she says as he responds, "Yes, you can."

As his feelings come to light, he reveals that "everything is just a mess."

Cha Cha Real Smooth also stars Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann, and Evan Assante.

Johnson also served as a producer on Cha Cha Real Smooth in association with her production company TeaTime Pictures.

In January, she opened up about taking on the behind-the-scenes role in an interview with Los Angeles Times.

"I have such big dreams, it's out of control," Johnson told the Los Angeles Times of her motivation to become a producer after years on set, both as an actress and with her famous parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. "I have so many ideas, and I just need to get them out."

She also noted, "I want to give more opportunities to amazing people to make things. I want to make more."