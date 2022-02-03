Dakota Johnson in Talks to Play Madame Web in Spider-Man Spinoff
Dakota Johnson could soon be suiting up to play her first superhero.
The actress, 32, is in talks to take on the title role of the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, according to The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets.
The film is centered on Madame Web, a mutant with psychic sensory powers making her able to predict the future of other superheroes in the universe.
RELATED: Dakota Johnson Says She Wants to 'Make a Difference' as a Producer: 'I Have Such Big Dreams'
Web will be the first female superhero in the Sony Pictures' Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Deadline.
In the comic books, Web is a blind, elderly woman who suffers from myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disorder that forces her to use a life support system. She guides others rather than risking her own life in conflict.
S.J. Clarkson, the writer and director of Jessica Jones and The Defenders, is set to direct the project with Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless writing the script.
RELATED: Spider-Man: No Way Home Could Unseat Avatar as Third Highest-Grossing Film at Domestic Box Office
Sony is developing the film following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which as of Sunday had grossed $735 million in the U.S. and Canada. It's only $25 million away from unseating Avatar as third-highest grossing film at the domestic box office.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
In addition to Madame Web, Sony is expanding the Spider-Verse to include films starring Venom, Morbius and Kraven, Variety reports.
Madame Web would also mark Johnson's first major franchise since Fifty Shades of Grey.
Most recently, she is starred in the critically acclaimed The Lost Daughter and Sundance Film Festival Audience Award winner Cha Cha Real Smooth.