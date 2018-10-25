Dakota Johnson Brings Her Grandmother, The Birds Actress Tippi Hedren, to Horror Film Premiere

Dakota Johnson had a very special guest by her side at the Los Angeles premiere of her new horror movie, Suspiria.

The 29-year-old actress walked the red carpet with her grandmother Tippi Hedren, posing hand-in-hand for photographers.

Johnson wore a ’70s-inspired sequin red minidress with a plunging neckline, puffy sleeves, and fitted waistline. The 50 Shades of Grey alum paired the look with black heels and simple silver jewelry.

Her grandmother looked elegant in a sheer black top and matching slacks, which she paired with a white patterned jacket and black flats. Hedren accessorized her ensemble with a cross-body black clutch and delicate drop earrings.

Hedren, of course, is a star in her own right.

The Hollywood legend, 88, was discovered by director Alfred Hitchcock back in the ’60s and would star in two consecutive films: 1963’s The Birds, her breakout role for which she won a Golden Globe, and 1964’s Marnie. Other roles in her long career have included Charlie Chaplin’s final film, A Countess from Hong Kong (1967), 1996’s Citizen Ruth, 2004’s I Heart Huckabees, and 2015’s The Ghost and the Whale.

Johnson is one of three grandchildren Hedren has, all through daughter Melanie Griffith — her only child.

Suspiria will hit theaters on Nov. 2.

Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) directs the remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 horror classic. The movie centers on Johnson’s Susie Bannion as she uncovers the terrifying secrets behind a world-famous dance company, headed by Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton).

Earlier this year, Johnson told Elle that making the movie “f—ed me up so much that I had to go to therapy.”

“We were in an abandoned hotel on top of a mountain. It had 30 telephone poles on the roof, so there was electricity pulsating through the building, and everyone was shocking each other,” she said. “It was cold as s—, and so dry.”