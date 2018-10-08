Dakota Johnson's Rep Denies Actress Is Pregnant with Chris Martin's Child After Report Surfaces

Dakota Johnson is setting the record straight after rumors of a pregnancy swirled.

A rep for the 29-year-old actress tells PEOPLE Johnson is not pregnant after reports that pink and blue balloons were spotted above the home of her boyfriend, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin‘s home on Sunday.

According to her rep, Johnson was celebrating her birthday (which occurred on Oct. 4) at the rocker’s house. Guests spotted at the event included Johnson’s divorced parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, as well as Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

The Bad Times at El Royale actress also recently celebrated her one year anniversary to Martin, 41. The two first sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a mid-October 2017 sushi date in Los Angeles and have steadily been getting serious ever since.

The two have even gone on some public dates this summer, including an outing with Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren.

Dakota Johnson Jim Spellman/WireImage

RELATED: Dakota Johnson Addresses Her Relationship with Chris Martin for the First Time: ‘I Am Very Happy’

And in the latest cover story for Tatler, Johnson finally broke her silence about her musician love.

“I’m not going to talk about it, but I am very happy,” Johnson said.

A source recently told PEOPLE of the couple, “Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there. They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walks around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious.”

Martin was previously married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow for 10 years before splitting in 2014 and was linked to actress Annabelle Wallis in 2015. Paltrow and Martin share 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses.

Dakota previously had an off-on relationship with model/rocker Matthew Hitt.