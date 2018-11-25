Dakota Johnson Spends Thanksgiving with Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow & Their Kids: Source

Full house!

Dakota Johnson spent Thanksgiving this year with boyfriend Chris Martin, as well as his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow (who recently wed Brad Falchuk) and their children Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They’re a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together,” the insider shares.

The November holiday came more than a month after a false pregnancy report claimed that the Bad Times at El Royale actress, 29, the Coldplay frontman, 41, were expecting a child together. Shortly after the report first began circulating, a rep for Johnson confirmed to PEOPLE that she is not pregnant.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Venturelli/WireImage; David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Days after the false report spread, Johnson set the record straight during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that “a lot of people congratulated me.”

The confusion occurred when strands of pink and blue balloons were spotted at a get-together held at Martin’s house, leading to reports that the couple was having a sex reveal party. However, it was all one big misunderstanding.

“It was my birthday, and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue, and so then I was pregnant,” she said. “I didn’t know that the balloons were going to be released. They were in an arch. But I guess that accidentally happened. One of the ends got let go.”

Johnson and Martin have been together for over a year. The two first sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a mid-October 2017 sushi date in Los Angeles.

Although the couple has been private about their relationship, the actress recently broke her silence, telling Tatler, “I’m not going to talk about it, but I am very happy.”

A source recently told PEOPLE of the couple, “Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there. They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walks around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious.”

Martin was previously married to Paltrow, 46, for 10 years before splitting in 2014.