Dakota Johnson made a tough call in choosing between her Fifty Shades costar Jamie Dornan or his character Christian Grey

Dakota Johnson Chooses Between Christian Grey and Jamie Dornan in Hilarious Would You Rather? Game

Dakota Johnson is picking sides between Jamie Dornan and his Fifty Shades character Christian Grey.

The actress, 30, played a round of Would You Rather? on Comedy Central on Thursday in which she was asked who she'd rather be in an erotic book club with, Dornan or Grey?

"Probably Jamie," the star said. "He’s a lot funnier than Christian Grey."

The actress was then asked what tattoo she would get to commemorate "this crazy time," to which she said, "Probably hands praying."

She then revealed, "I did get a stick and poke kit. It's a type of tattoo," before showing off a stick and poke tattoo on her right arm that read, "I love you."

When Johnson was asked if she'd rather quit acting or stop having horses, she said, "That's so sad. I would give up the horses."

"Honestly, I wouldn't be able to pay the bills. I have no other abilities," she added, laughing.

Johnson has been staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. While at home, the High Note star has opened up about directing her boyfriend Chris Martin's Coldplay music video "Cry Cry Cry," which debuted in February.

"That experience was pretty dreamy," she told Extra in an interview earlier this month. "I am so grateful I was given the opportunity."

She added, "I was working with such incredible artists in every department. I felt extremely privileged to make that video."

The mostly private pair have kept their relationship strong behind closed doors, with sources previously telling PEOPLE that they are "pretty serious."

"They are very low-key together," the insider said back in April. "…They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious."

Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow — with whom he shares children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, with — approves of Johnson, telling Harper’s Bazaar, "I just adore her."