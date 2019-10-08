Dakota Johnson 'Loved' Celebrating Her 30th Birthday with Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow: Source

Dakota Johnson celebrated a milestone birthday while in great company!

Johnson, who turned 30 on Friday, rang in another year of life with a star-studded birthday party in Malibu on Saturday night. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress was joined by boyfriend Chris Martin as well as his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, a source tells PEOPLE.

Also in attendance were Johnson’s mom Melanie Griffith, Miley Cyrus, Sean Penn and Robert Downey Jr.

Johnson arrived at her party with Martin, 42, and Moses, 13, his son with Paltrow. The exes also have a 15-year-old daughter, Apple.

“Dakota had a huge birthday celebration and she seemed to have a wonderful time,” says the insider. “You can tell that she is loved because so many of her friends showed up. Even Gwyneth was there.”

Image zoom Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson, Gwyneth Paltrow Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The two actresses spent some time catching up together as the festivities went into full swing with a band as well as a silent disco where guests could listen to music with wireless headphones.

“Dakota seems very close with her,” says the source. “They hugged and chatted a lot.”

Martin also surprised Johnson with a birthday cake in the shape of her dog Zeppelin that was decorated with sparklers.

“It was obvious that she loved it. She and Chris were very affectionate. They walked around the party hand in hand,” says the source. “They were very cute.”

A day before her party, Johnson received a special shout-out from Paltrow, 47. The Goop founder posted a black-and-white photo on Friday that showed Johnson holding a dog in her arms.

“Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem,” Paltrow captioned the affectionate snap.

RELATED: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Enjoy Rare Public Date Night at N.Y.C. Fundraiser

Griffith also posted a cute throwback snap of the actress as a child as she praised her “beautiful girl.”

“My Coqui,” she wrote alongside the image. “I am honored to be your Mama. So so proud of you! I love you with all of my heart! 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋”

In September, Johnson’s mother raved about Martin to PEOPLE.

“I love my daughter’s boyfriend. I think that they’re an awesome couple,” Griffith said.

RELATED VIDEO: Dakota Johnson Spends Thanksgiving with Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow & Their Kids: Source

Johnson and Martin have been linked since 2017, and a source told PEOPLE in April that the two are “pretty serious.”

“They are very low-key together. They usually have friends over and rarely go out,” the source said.

Last month, the pair both attended the 2019 Global Citizen Festival and also made a rare public appearance together at the Place for Peace gala in New York City.