Dakota Johnson revealed that a couple once asked her, "What are you doing?," when she showed up at their wedding

Dakota Johnson Calls Crashing Weddings 'One of My No. 1 Hobbies': 'I've Done That a Lot'

Dakota Johnson loves to surprise fans on their wedding day.

"I feel like I've done that a lot," the Lost Daughter actress, 32, said during a virtual game of Never Have I Ever with W Magazine that was released Thursday. "It's one of my number one hobbies."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Recalling one funny moment, she said, "There I was, holding up the bride and groom in a chair. And they were just like 'Who — What are you doing?' "

As for whether Dakota herself will one day say "I do," her father, actor Don Johnson, 72, told Good Day New York in November, "If she's happy, I will be happy."

He added that Dakota's boyfriend, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 45, is "a lovely guy."

"And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far out for that. I'd be pretty excited about that part," Don added.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker React to Parody Video About Their 'Fairytale Wedding'

Dakota and Martin were first romantically linked in 2017 when they were spotted on a sushi date together in Los Angeles. Though they mostly keep their relationship private, they were spotted on a romantic getaway in July soaking up the sun on a boat ride off the coast of Mallorca, Spain.

Dakota is a part of the long line of celebs who can't resist popping up on couples' wedding days. Tom Hanks, 65, is one of the latest stars to join the club.

In October, the Oscar-winning actor crashed the wedding of brides Diciembre and Tashia Farries, who tied the knot on the beach by Santa Monica Pier in California. The newlyweds were with their family and close friends posing for photos when Hanks showed up.

In footage of the special moment posted to social media, wedding guests are heard exclaiming, "That's Woody!," referring to Hanks' character from Pixar's Toy Story films.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hanks — who posed for photos and talked to them for at least five minutes — also said, "Oh man, my stock just exploded!" when he met Tashia.