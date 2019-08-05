Dakota Johnson Appears to Have Closed Her Tooth Gap and Fans Have Some Thoughts

Dakota Johnson drew a lot of attention at the recent Los Angeles premiere of her film The Peanut Butter Falcon for one very specific reason: it appears she’s closed her tooth gap.

The actress, 29, has previously poked fun at her feature, recently in a video with Vanity Fair titled, “How Much Stuff Can Dakota Johnson Fit in Her Gap Teeth?”

In the video, the Fifty Shades Freed star announces she’s “going to demonstrate how many things I can fit inside my gap tooth — cause that’s my only skill.”

She then hilariously proceeds to insert toothpicks, a credit card, a paper clip and at one point a cherry stem (“that one fits like a glove”) into the gap, as her dad, Don Johnson, watches on from the behind the camera.

Image zoom JC Olivera/WireImage; Vera Anderson/WireImage

Now that the actress appears to have had minor dental work done, her fans are reacting, with many of them mourning her signature gap.

One went so far as to say, “This is the saddest I’ve ever been,” while most wished the gap to “rest in peace.”

Johnson’s rep has not commented.

See the funniest reactions below:

rip dakota johnson’s gap tooth gone but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/MhSv2G2ZWl — jenina (@suspjria) August 4, 2019

Rest in peace to Dakota Johnson's tooth gap, a legend in our community ❤ pic.twitter.com/r9ZYh9WPW6 — dilara elbir (@elbirdilara) August 3, 2019

This is the saddest i’ve even been. RIP Dakota Johnson’s tooth gap 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wFN3C8u0xu — 𝙎𝙤𝙛𝙞𝙖 𝘼𝙡𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙙. (@asofmor) August 3, 2019

The Peanut Butter Falcon, in which she costars alongside Shia LaBeouf and Thomas Haden Church, opens Aug. 9.