Going Strong! Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Sweetly Hold Hands During Malibu Stroll

Dakota Johnson and Chis Martin are bringing their love to the California summertime.

The 28-year-old actress and the Coldplay frontman, 41, were spotted walking Johnson’s dog Zeppelin in Malibu on Sunday. The couple showed some rare PDA on the walk as Johnson reached behind Martin and sweetly grabbed his hand while they strolled.

The Fifty Shades actress kept it casual in a flannel and loose ripped jeans while Martin sported a dark gray sweater with black pants and a blue and white trucker hat.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin DOBN/RMBI/BACKGRID

The actress and the musician first sparked gossip after being spotted on a mid-October sushi date in Los Angeles. They were “cozy, laughing and affectionate,” said a source at the time, adding that it was just the two of them at dinner.

RELATED VIDEO: Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin ‘Didn’t Leave Each Other’s Side’ During Fashionable Date Night

About a month after they were first seen together, Johnson was photographed hanging out in the sound booth at Coldplay’s concert in Argentina. Fans in the crowd spotted the actress and excitedly posted pictures on social media as she hung out during the show.

Since then, the two have been spotted on dates around Malibu and Los Angeles and even arrived hand-in-hand to Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party in February. The two were seen holding hands as they caught up with Drew Barrymore outside the bash, which Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow also attended with boyfriend Brad Falchuk shortly after announcing their engagement.