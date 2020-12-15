Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been linked since 2017

Did Dakota Johnson Get Engaged to Chris Martin? Actress Seen Out with Large Ring on Wedding Finger

Is Dakota Johnson newly engaged?

The actress was seen out over the weekend, proudly sporting a large green ring on her wedding finger, leading to speculation that boyfriend Chris Martin proposed to the actress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wearing no other jewelry on her left hand, the stunner dominated attention as Johnson brought it up near her face at one point and was on full display while she talked on the phone.

Representatives for Martin and Johnson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Johnson, 31, and Martin, 43, have been linked since 2017 when the couple was spotted on a sushi date together in Los Angeles.

The mostly private pair have kept their relationship strong ever since, with sources previously telling PEOPLE that they are "pretty serious."

"They are very low-key together," an insider said back in April. "…They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious."

Image zoom Credit: Venturelli/WireImage; David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Earlier this year, Johnson and Martin collaborated creatively when Johnson directed a music video for Martin's hit band, Coldplay.

"That experience was pretty dreamy," she told Extra after the video's Valentine's Day debut.

"I am so grateful I was given the opportunity," Johnson told the outlet. "I was working with such incredible artists in every department. I felt extremely privileged to make that video."

Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow — with whom he shares children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, with — approves of Johnson, telling Harper’s Bazaar, "I just adore her."