The actress went viral in March 2020 for her Architectural Digest home tour where she revealed her love for limes

Dakota Johnson Reveals She’s Actually Allergic to Limes After Claiming to Love Them: 'I Just Lied'

Dakota Johnson is coming clean as a fruit fibber.

During Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress revealed that she had lied about her infatuation with limes during her viral Architectural Digest house tour back in March 2020.

While giving a behind-the-scenes look at her all-green kitchen, Johnson pointed out a bowl of limes and said, "I love limes, I love them. They're great. I love them so much and I like to present them like this in my house."

Now, the actress has confessed that she doesn't love limes at all, and in fact, is allergic to the citrus fruit.

"I'm actually allergic to limes. I'm mildly allergic to limes and honeydew melon," she told Fallon, noting that limes make her "tongue itch."

The 31-year-old explained that she had no idea the limes were going to be in her kitchen ahead of the tour.

"I actually didn't even know they were in there. I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen and it was set dressing," she revealed.

"It was hard to just ignore them, so I just lied," she continued. "I went the full opposite direction."

"Unbelievable," Fallon replied after bursting into laughter. "I'm glad you came clean."

Twitter users were sent into a frenzy after the Fifty Shades of Grey star revealed her secret, calling it "the biggest plot twist of 2021."

"As someone who loves to eat limes, i can no longer trust dakota johnson," one user joked.

"Dakota Johnson selling her house with that kitchen is my villain origin story," another person wrote.

Architectural Digest also commented on the news, sharing that even they were "confused" at Johnson's admission.