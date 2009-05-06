Dakota Fanning Starts Shooting New Moon

Bauer-Griffin
People Staff
May 06, 2009 10:00 AM

Look out, trouble is in town. The Volturi cast of New Moon has swooped into Vancouver to start shooting scenes in the highly-anticipated Twilight sequel.

Dakota Fanning, who is set to play Jane, a sinister vampire with an angelic exterior, arrived Tuesday. Immediately thrust into the fan-demonium, she happily signed photos and posed for pictures outside her hotel before doing some sightseeing and grabbing a bite to eat.

Michael Sheen (Aro) and Jamie Campbell-Bower (Caius) arrived a couple hours earlier, and the evil immortals had costume fittings all day. In Canada to film their interior scenes – they’ll be shooting exteriors in Italy later this month – the trio are staying at the same hotel as costar Kristen Stewart and Selena Gomez, who is there shooting Beezus and Ramona.
– Christine Kilpatrick

Bauer-Griffin

RELATED ARTICLE:
Get your fix of the stars of Twilight!
RELATED GAME:
Test your Twilight IQ!
RELATED GALLERY:
See fashions from Twilight‘s trendsetting stars

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now