Dakota Fanning Reuniting with Denzel Washington in Equalizer 3 Nearly 20 Years After Man on Fire

Dakota Fanning is staging a legendary big-screen reunion.

The 28-year-old actress has been cast in director Antoine Fuqua's Equalizer 3 opposite Denzel Washington, Deadline reported, adding that the action sequel's release date is set for September 2023.

Fanning and Oscar-winner Washington, 67, costarred in the 2004 film Man on Fire, which was directed by the late Tony Scott. In that movie, Fanning played a 9-year-old relying on her former-CIA bodyguard (Washington) to rescue her after she's kidnapped.

On her Instagram Story, Fanning reacted to the casting news, writing, "My gratitude to share the screen once again with the legend of all legends is endless. Can't wait." She added a fire emoji.

Her actress sister Elle Fanning, 24, shared a message on her own page, writing, "The reunion to beat all reunions!!!!"

Washington plays Robert McCall in the Equalizer movies, a retired agent who is pulled back into dangerous missions. The first hit theaters in 2014, and a second in 2018.

Way back in 2004, while promoting Man on Fire, Washington praised Fanning and her acting skills, even at that young of an age.

"She's a sweetheart, as you'll see if you've talked to her already. She's a bright young woman and she's just a joy to be around. You can't not like her," he told IGN at the time. "Dakota is a child, but she is a wonderful actor. And that's what we were doing together: acting. I don't know what a 'child actor' is. She's an actor who's a child."