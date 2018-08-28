Red Hot! Dakota Fanning Holds Hands and Matches with Boyfriend on Summer Date

Dakota Fanning is burning red with love.

The 24-year-old actress stepped out hand-in-hand with boyfriend Henry Frye in New York City on Monday. The happy couple were seen smiling as the left dinner and strolled the streets of Manhattan in matching looks.

Fanning wore an eye-popping deep red dress with a pretty pink purse while Frye went with a simple white shirt and bright red shorts.

Fanning and Frye were first spotted cozying up in October last year, when they attended two sports games at Madison Square Garden. Since then, the two have been spotted all over the city as they quickly approach their one-year anniversary.

Dakota Fanning and Henry Frye in March 2018 James Devaney/Getty Images

Not much is known about Fanning’s new man, but according to Frye’s Facebook page, he lives in New York and studied at the University of Vermont.

Though she’s been acting since she was 6, Fanning recently revealed that she never envisioned it would turn into a full-blown career.

“It all started so coincidentally for me,” Fanning said during Vulture and TNT’s The Alienist premiere Q&A session at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. “I did this commercial and I had a good time so I did another one, then I did a TV show which turned into a movie and then I was an actor all of sudden.”

Before meeting Frye, the actress actress dated model Jamie Strachan from 2013 to 2016.