Dakota and Elle Fanning are teaming up onscreen!

The two actresses will portray sisters in the adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s best-selling novel The Nightingale, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story follows two sisters coming of age in France on the eve of World War II and their struggle to survive the German occupation of their country.

“The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together,” the actresses said in a statement obtained by THR. “We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera. For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another and then this gem appeared.

The statement continued, “As sisters, to share our artistry with each other while bringing such a powerful sister story to life is a dream come true. We are so lucky to have our fearless director, Melanie Laurent, to guide us along on the journey. Let’s do this, sister!!”

In June, Dakota, 25, spoke about her special bond with Elle, 21, in an interview with Shape, saying they’re “really close.”

“We always have been. We’re very different, but we’re very connected,” Dakota said. “We don’t talk every day, but we don’t have to. We just have that special bond.”

She added, “There’s no one I want to succeed more in this business than my sister, and I know she wants the same for me.”

The two siblings have remained supportive of one another throughout their careers.

In April, Dakota was at her Elle’s side at the premiere of the movie Teen Spirit, which starred Elle as a shy teenager who sets out to win a local singing competition as a way out of her small town. Elle has also always publicly praised Dakota, even if she boycotted watching her sister’s guest spot on Friends after previously losing out on the role of one of Phoebe’s triplets.

“I refused to watch the episode,” she told Net-A-Porter’s weekly digital magazine PorterEdit in March. “I was like, ‘I am not watching this!’”