Dakota and Elle Fanning's Parents Finalize Their Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Dakota and Elle Fanning’s parents are officially divorced after over 25 years of marriage.

Steven and Heather Fanning’s “marital or domestic partnership status is terminated and the parties are restored to the status of single persons,” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast on Tuesday.

The pair’s divorce was finalized on Aug. 24.

Steven and Heather, both 51, are not seeking spousal support, according to the documents.

However, the paperwork does show the former couple has a “marital settlement agreement” outside of the documents, which may indicate how they privately handled the division of their assets, including property.

Steven first filed for divorce in 2016 but the couple later reconciled, according to The Blast, which also reported that he filed for the second time in January.

Steven, Dakota, Elle, and Heather Fanning Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Steven and Heather will not be collecting child support as Dakota is 24 years old, and Elle is 20.

Dakota and Elle Fanning have yet to publicly address their parents’ split. Reps for both actresses did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, the Fanning sisters have busy schedules with their acting careers as of late.

Elle is currently filming Maleficent 2, the sequel to her blockbuster 2014 movie also starring Angelina Jolie. She will be reprising her role as Princess Aurora.

In May, Elle shared a photo from her time on set. “It’s bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2set!!!!!” Elle captioned the selfie of her and Jolie, 43, together in costume.

Meanwhile, Dakota has found success on the small screen with TNT’s The Alienist, which premiered in January.

Dakota plays Sara Howard, a woman who works at the police station in New York City in 1896. Howard is investigating the case of a serial killer targeting young boys.

Dakota Fanning in The Alienist Kurt Iswarienko

“I think what drew me to this character that I play, she’s the first female to work for the police department that has more of a role than someone who cleans,” Dakota previously told PEOPLE.

“And it’s funny because the time that it takes place, it’s kind of coming up on a new age for America and things are changing [like they are now], so it’s like getting to do the 1896 version of that,” she added.