Dakota and Elle Fanning Do the Viral Wine TikTok Challenge After Being Inspired by Cameron Diaz

It's wine time for celeb sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning!

On Sunday, the duo took part in TikTok's popular #WineChallenge while drinking Cameron Diaz's new wine brand, Avaline.

Dakota shared the video on her Instagram, which showed Elle holding the base of a half-filled wine glass between her teeth while slowly leaning backward onto Dakota so that the older sister could successfully drink the wine from behind her.

The actresses were successful in completing the challenge, both cheering after Dakota gulped down the mouthful of wine.

They both received some praise from their famous friends. Ashley Benson called the video "genius," while Selma Blair added, "This is wonderful. Much Love."

"Mad skillzz," Lena Dunham also wrote.

Dakota and Elle's version of the challenge came just a couple of days after Diaz posted her own video while promoting her new wine. The Charlie's Angels actress, 47, complete the viral trend with her friend and business partner Katherine Power.

"Made my first TikTok ya’ll," she captioned her post before adding, "Who’s up next?!?!"

Before sharing her first TikTok, Diaz appeared on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers to speak about her new business venture and explain why it was so important to her to have an organic wine option.

"Look, I have drank wine my entire life and my assumption is that it was just fermented grapes, why wouldn't it be," she recently told host Seth Meyers. "And then we learned sort of what possibly could be put into wine, and we realized that we wanted to drink only wines that didn't have those things in it."

She added, "Then, we realized that we only really consume, you know, we make such an effort to consume organic groceries, to put clean skin products on our bodies, and to wear organic cotton, all these things that we never really questioned our wine and when we realized that it wasn't a given that our wines were organic, we went ahead and sort of went that — we sort of put the pillar of our wine was that it had to have organic grapes."

Avaline wine features two varieties, white and rosé, which are organic, vegan and free of additives.

Elle, who stars in Hulu's new satirical romp The Great, also shared the video on her own Instagram, tagging her older sister and Diaz.

Last year, Dakota opened up about her tight bond with Elle in 2019 July/August issue of Shape.

“My sister, Elle, and I are really close,” Dakota gushed at the time. “We always have been. We’re very different, but we’re very connected. We don’t talk every day, but we don’t have to. We just have that special bond.”