Daisy Ridley 'Wept All Day' After Wrapping Star Wars: 'I Felt Like I Was Going to Pop a Vein'

Daisy Ridley doesn't take any of her time spent making Star Wars for granted.

Speaking with PEOPLE about Baba Yaga, a new immersive virtual-reality experience (now available on Oculus Quest), the British actress, 28, reflected on concluding her run in the intergalactic franchise, which ended with 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When we wrapped [The Rise of Skywalker] I wept all day," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I felt like I was going to pop a vein because I was crying so much."

"Obviously not to say that it was like grieving, but it was grieving something," she continues. "I'll always have it, and we're all bonded by this incredible thing."

The actress starred as Rey in the most recent trilogy, which wrapped up the Skywalker saga. The ending of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker saw Rey take on the Skywalker name and head off on unknown adventures.

Image zoom Baba Yaga

That doesn't mean the door is necessarily open for Ridley to explore them in the future.

"I think for me the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential," Ridley said in a recent interview with IGN. "I just feel like that was Rey's perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX. I think really she's probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker]. I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished."

As for Baba Yaga, which costars Kate Winslet and Jennifer Hudson, Ridley marvels at how far technology has come to tell stories.