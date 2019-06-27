Daisy Ridley Says Star Wars Costar John Boyega Is the 'Closest' Thing to a Brother She's Had

Daisy Ridley and John Boyega are just as close off screen as their characters are onscreen in Star Wars.

The actress stopped by the People Now studios while promoting her latest film Ophelia when she opened up about the special relationship she and Boyega have formed. The two, along with Oscar Isaac, have served as face of the new Star Wars trilogy, which wraps up in December.

“John’s got my heart. He’s just my peanut,” Ridley, 27, says of Boyega. “It’s the closest relationship to a brother I’ve ever had. He’s just wicked.”

“He likes to kiss my really large forehead,” she adds of their bonding techniques.

Image zoom John Boyega and Daisy Ridley Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Disney

Ridley stars in Ophelia as Hamlet’s doomed lover in a movie that follows the plot from her point of view, while Naomi Watts stars as Hamlet’s mother Queen Gertude.

The film also stars Harry Potter‘s Tom Felton, Daisy Head, Sebastian De Souza and Dominic Mafham.

Directed by Claire McCarthy, Ophelia is based on the 2006 novel by Lisa Klein and first premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

This is Ridley’s biggest project since 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, although the actress has been busy filming the last film in the trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is due in theaters this December.

Ophelia is in theaters June 28. It arrives on VOD and Digital platforms July 3.