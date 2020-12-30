"You have that horrible sinking feeling of, 'God, do I not come across the way I think I do?'" the actress said of the remarks she received

Daisy Ridley Says She's Been Called 'Aggressive' and 'Intimidating' on Movie Sets

Daisy Ridley is opening up about the sexism she's experienced while working in Hollywood.

In the new February cover for the British magazine Tatler, the 28-year-old actress shared some of the comments and labels she's received for her demeanor at work.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I’ve been told that I’m intimidating," Ridley, who rose to fame after starring as Rey in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, said, per Yahoo! News.

"That was on Chaos Walking. I was having my hair done, having my wig put on," she recalled, without specifying who made the comment. "I remember thinking, 'God, should I be smaller? Should I be quieter?'"

Chaos Walking is an upcoming sci-fi adventure film directed by Doug Liman. Ridley will star as Viola Eade, opposite Tom Holland's character, Todd Hewitt. The movie is expected to open in theaters on March 5, 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The British actress also recalled another time a director (not identified) told her that she was "quite aggressive."

"I’ve been called aggressive, too," The Rise of Skywalker star told the magazine. "My energy is 'quite aggressive.' I was thinking: 'But why? Is it because I maintained eye contact? Is it because I’m passionate about what we’re talking about?' I dunno."

"You have that horrible sinking feeling of, 'God, do I not come across the way I think I do?'" Ridley said of the remarks.

Image zoom Credit: Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm

In the interview, she also touched on her involvement in three Star Wars films, saying she was grateful to be a part of the iconic franchise.

"I know there were a thousand other actresses who could have done it," she told Tatler. "I guess ultimately it came to a point where I decided I have to be OK with this."