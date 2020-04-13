Daisy Ridley Says Backlash to The Rise of Skywalker Felt 'Weird': 'Where's the Love Gone?'

Daisy Ridley is addressing the negative reactions some Star Wars fans had to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The actress, 28, appeared on the podcast DragCast hosted by Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestant Nina West with Patricia Taylor where she spoke about the response she received from some fans of the franchise, and the special experience she had making the last film in the Luke Skywalker saga.

“It’s changed film by film honestly, like 98% it’s so amazing, this last film it was really tricky,” Ridley said of fan reactions to her three films in the series: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. “January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we’d sort of been shown the first time around, I was like, ‘Where’s the love gone?'”

Ridley revealed she’d recently watched the documentary on the franchise, The Skywalker Legacy, saying, “It’s so filled with love and I think it’s that tricky thing of when you’re part of something that is so filled with love and then people [don’t like it].”

“You know, everyone’s entitled to not like something, but it feels like it’s changed slightly,” she said. “But I think in general that’s because [of] social media and what have you.”

While navigating the online response to the latest Star Wars film hasn’t been easy for Ridley she did say it is something she feels blessed to have been a part of.

“It’s been tricky but then it’s having that thing of I feel really proud of it and I’m so thrilled to be part of it,” Ridley said.

The actress told Marie Claire in November that the third film “for me was the best.”

“It’s a big film for everyone,” she said. “I did all of the emotions: I did frowns, I did smiles, it was the sort of biggest breadth, and I think that’s also why I had such a good time because I got to do so much s— like, physically, emotionally and I got to work with so many people.”