Daisy Ridley Says Rey and Kylo Ren's Rise of the Skywalker Relationship Will Be 'Satisfying'

Things are heating up between Rey and Kylo Ren!

Daisy Ridley, who stars as Rey in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, revealed her character’s intense relationship with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is anything but over.

“What’s fun is what’s been teased so far has confounded the fans because when I’m in the desert is he in the TIE [fighter]?” Ridley, 27, tells PEOPLE of early footage of her character running from a TIE fighter fans believe was flown by Kylo.

“What’s going on? Am I running away? Am I running toward [something]? In the fight, we’re fighting each other,” she continued while explaining new footage of Rey and Kylo fighting by the sea that was shown at Saturday’s Disney D23 Expo.

Ridley added, “It’s, I think, a very satisfying story. Because also, leaving [The Last Jedi] I was like, ‘Oh I guess we’ve mined that relationship.’ No, no, we’ve mined it some more.”

Image zoom Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Fans attending the expo on Saturday were treated to a sizzle reel of the franchise’s most iconic moments, as well as new footage showing an epic showdown between Rey and Kylo.

The new footage ends with a shot of Rey in a dark robe with a red lightsaber, a possible hint that the young force-bearer might be struggling with which side she wants to fight on.

The special look also includes a shot of the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, who appears in the movie due to an inventive use of old footage from director J.J. Abrams.

“The character of Leia is really, in a way, the heart of this story. We realized we could not possibly tell the end of these nine films without Leia,” Abrams said about Fisher’s iconic character during a panel at the expo. The movie marks Fisher’s last movie role, as she died shortly before the film started shooting.

Image zoom Disney

Also starring John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, the movie finishes up the Skywalker saga that George Lucas kicked off with 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to premiere on Dec. 20, 2019.