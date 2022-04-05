Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Returns from 'Social Media Hibernation' 6 Years After Deleting Instagram

"Trying to remember how to use this app," she wrote on Instagram

Daisy Ridley has returned to social media, several years after saying she'd never be back.

The 29-year-old Star Wars alum deleted her Instagram account back in 2016 after she received backlash for posting a message in support of victims affected by gun violence.

The following year, she told Glamour that she is protective of her privacy: "It's not good for me, personally. I'm just not equipped for it. I'm super sensitive — not too sensitive, but I really feel things."

On Monday, however, Ridley returned to Instagram, sharing a photo of herself sipping tea while doing self-care rituals.

She wrote in the caption, "Coming out of social media hibernation refreshed, recharged, and ready for what I'm calling my 'Year of Yes'. (And that's the tea.) picture courtesy of my <3 glam @lipstickkelly and @dayaruci."

In her 2017 interview with Glamour, Ridley added, "I have to come first, because if I am not healthy — I was struggling with anxiety last year — if I'm not mentally healthy, or I'm depleted from sharing so much, I won't have anything left for when people approach me."

Additionally, she told Buzzfeed News' morning show AM to DM in 2019 that she would never be reactivating her social-media presence.

"I honestly think now with social media and stuff, it's great to have freedom of expression, but I do feel like people think opinions have so much weight," Ridley said at the time.

The actress added, "I don't really think bad vibes should have the sun shone on them. Like, I don't want to read your thing."

In another post on Tuesday, Ridley shared silly artwork of herself, writing, "Trying to remember how to use this app."

"Maybe it's a good thing I didn't have Insta during quarantine, or else I would have posted these. Oh, well, still posting them," she joked.