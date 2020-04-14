Daisy Ridley Reads Star Wars Book in Video: My 'Offering of Gratitude in the Form of Storytelling'

Daisy Ridley is finding her own way to thank the workers “on the frontlines” of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, who starred as Rey in three of the latest Stars Wars films — The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker — recorded a video of her reading a children’s book about BB-8.

The April 10 video was posted to the official Star Wars Twitter page alongside a note from Ridley.

“Thank you to everyone staying at home and thank you to everyone out on the front lines helping those in need. Please accept my tiny offering of gratitude in the form of storytelling,” the 28-year-old star wrote.

Ridley, who opened the video by declaring that it was “storytime,” performed an animated reading of BB-8 on the Run, even turning the book around to show the pictures on each page. The children’s book — which takes place during The Force Awakens in the Star Wars universe — was written by Drew Daywalt and illustrated by Matt Myers.

Ridley joins many other celebrities in thanking medical professionals and others who are working to fight COVID-19, the rapidly spreading virus that has infected nearly 2 million people worldwide.

Joonas Suotamo, Ridley’s costar in The Rise of Skywalker, recorded his own Star Wars-themed book reading Monday. The Chewbacca actor chose Star Wars: Chewie & The Porgs, written by Kevin Shinick and illustrated by artist Fiona Hsieh.

“I think it’s great while we’re all at home to connect like this and gather around a good book,” he said in his video before reading the story.

