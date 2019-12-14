See Daisy Ridley Struggle to Match Up to Oscar Isaac and John Boyega's Star Wars Art Skills

Daisy Ridley never said she was the best visual artist!

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the 27-year-old actress goes up against her Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker costars Oscar Isaac and John Boyega in a game called “Quick Draw” in which they sketch a certain character from the Star Wars franchise and measure each other’s skills.

“Oh! That’s really hard,” Ridley said, bemoaning her poor lack of drawing skills as Isaac and Boyega eagerly delved into their creations. “My friend told me I had the cutting and pasting skills of an 8-year-old.”

“Oh my gosh, man,” Boyega replied, intensely focusing on his design.

Once the time was called they each shared their drawings with Isaac going first and showing off his rendition of Ridley’s Rey.

Image zoom John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac Jun Sato/WireImage

Impressed the actress said, “That’s so good! I actually can’t bear to show mine.”

Once she did share her design, Isaac replied, “You got Rey too!” to which she laughed and said, “No! Luke Skywalker.”

The trio then challenged themselves to draw Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren to hilarious results.

While Boyega and Ridley drew Kylo in his dark robes, Isaac thought a bit more outside the box and did a rendition of Driver’s much-talked-about shirtless scene in The Last Jedi.

“That’s really good! Look at his pecs,” Ridley said, laughing.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters Dec. 20.