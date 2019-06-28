Daisy Ridley Says She Will Never Return to Social Media: It's 'Cut Off Like a Skywalker Limb'

Daisy Ridley‘s relationship with social media isn’t one she’s interested in reviving.

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress, 27, laid any hope that she might return to Instagram or any other social media site to rest in an interview with Buzzfeed News’ morning show AM to DM on Wednesday while promoting her new film Ophelia.

“I honestly think now with social media and stuff, it’s great to have freedom of expression, but I do feel like people think opinions have so much weight,” Ridley said.

She added, “I don’t really think bad vibes should have the sun shone on them. Like, I don’t want to read your thing.”

Ridley deleted her Instagram in 2016 following backlash after she posted a message in support of victims affected by gun violence.

The experience isn’t one Ridley is eager to undergo again.

“Cut off like a Skywalker limb,” she told AM to DM about her relationship with social media.

She joked, “Also when I want to see what my pals are up to, you can just Google it and go to Instagram.”

In December 2017, Ridley opened up about wanting to keep her personal life private in an interview with Glamour.

“It’s not good for me, personally,” she said of sharing her life online. “I’m just not equipped for it. I’m super sensitive — not too sensitive — but I really feel things.”

She continued, “There is also a sense that I’m asked who I’m dating a lot more than John [Boyega] is. I don’t answer because I have things in my life that are private.”

Ridley’s costar Kelly Marie Tran also deleted her Instagram in June 2018 after enduring months of harassment and bullying online.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters on December 20.