Daisy Ridley Takes the Lead as Ophelia in Thrilling Reimagining of William Shakespeare's Hamlet

Daisy Ridley and Naomi Watts are putting a spin on William Shakespeare’s classic Hamlet.

In a new trailer for Ophelia, the two stars battle it out over a throne and the love of one man, Prince Hamlet. While the story is usually told through the eyes of Hamlet (in this instance portrayed by George MacKay), the tale comes from the perspective of his bride-to-be, Ophelia (Ridley).

As Ophelia is taken under the wing of Hamlet’s mother, Gertrude (Watts), she catches the prince’s eye even as he loses his grip on his psyche, turning toward vengeance after his father Claudius (Clive Owen) is murdered.

When Ophelia encourages Hamlet to run away with her, she earns the hate of Gertrude.

“You turn my son against me,” Gertrude tells Ophelia during a confrontation.

“Vengeance. Madness. A kingdom lost. Nothing is at it seems,” Ophelia says.

The film also stars Harry Potter‘s Tom Felton, Daisy Head, Sebastian De Souza and Dominic Mafham.

Daisy Ridley in Ophelia IFC Films

Directed by Claire McCarthy, the film is based on the 2006 novel by Lisa Klein and first premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

This is Ridley’s biggest project since 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, although the actress has been busy filming the last film in the trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is due in theaters this December.

Ophelia is in theaters June 28.