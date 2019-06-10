Daisy Ridley and Naomi Watts Find Common Ground in Exclusive Ophelia Scene

Naomi Watts and Daisy Ridley share a sweet moment in PEOPLE’s exclusive scene from their upcoming movie Ophelia.

The film tells the story of Hamlet from Ophelia’s perspective as she tries to navigate the ins-and-outs of the royal court as a lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertude (Watts). PEOPLE’s exclusive scene shows the moment the Queen decides to take Ophelia (Ridley) into her confidence.

“I could read to you, my lady,” Ophelia says as the Queen gets ready to go to bed.

“A girl who knows how to read?” the Queen asks.

“My brother teaches me,” Ophelia confides.

After asking the rest of her ladies to leave, Queen Gertrude seems to question Ophelia’s place in her court.

“Have you see how the hens in the garden pick at each other? Each choosing the one just weaker. Why didn’t they just peck at you?” the Queen says.

Daisy Ridley and Naomi Watts in Ophelia

“I’m not noble, my lady,” Ophelia explains.

“Did you know I was not raised at court? My sister and I were sent as girls to a convent in France. Even there, there were hens and they pecked. But I had my sister to defend me,” Queen Gertrude recalls, adding, “Read to me then, if you really can.”

The film also stars Harry Potter‘s Tom Felton, Daisy Head, Sebastian De Souza and Dominic Mafham.

Directed by Claire McCarthy, the film is based on the 2006 novel by Lisa Klein and first premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

This is Ridley’s biggest project since 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, although the actress has been busy filming the last film in the trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is due in theaters this December.

Ophelia is in theaters June 28.