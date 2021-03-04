Daisy Ridley dissed Ted Cruz last month for traveling to Mexico during the Texas winter storm after he seemingly insulted her Star Wars character

Daisy Ridley Says She Got Praise for Clapping Back at Ted Cruz Over Star Wars Insult

Daisy Ridley said that she was applauded for her comeback to Ted Cruz after the Texas senator seemingly insulted the actress' Star Wars character on Twitter last month.

Cruz, 50, appeared to refer to Ridley's character in the sequel trilogy, Rey, as "some emotionally tortured Jedi" when he spoke out in defense of Gina Carano, who was recently confirmed to not be returning to Disney+'s Star Wars series The Mandalorian after her controversial social media posts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ridley, 28, later addressed Cruz's tweets and dissed the senator for his recent trip to Cancún, Mexico, during the climate crisis in Texas, telling Yahoo Entertainment, "I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi who doesn't leave their state when it's having a terrible time."

Appearing virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, the British actress said that hearing about Cruz's comments initially concerned her.

"What was weird was I had no idea and I was doing interviews and somebody goes, 'Oh, did you hear what Ted Cruz said?' I was like, 'Ted Cruz is talking about me? Like what?' " Ridley recounted to Kimmel. "So they said it and I responded to it and I couldn't remember what I said, because you know you have that heart-pounding thing of like, 'Oh my god, why has he said something about me?' "

Image zoom Daisy Ridley, Ted Cruz | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Jonathan Newton-Pool/Getty

"And then we entered the interview and I was like, 'I said something about American politics and people hate when actors talk about politics,' " she added. "I thought, 'Oh my God, what have I done?' "

However, Ridley soon became at ease over the situation thanks to some supportive messages.

"Then I get a text from J.J. [Abrams], a text from Josh Gad and an email from Lynne [Hale], who is head of marketing at Lucasfilm. And they were like, 'Bada--,' " Ridley said. "I was like, 'Yeah, okay, right.' "

Image zoom Daisy Ridley in Star Wars | Credit: Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm

Cruz's clash with Ridley was not the first time he's gotten involved in a Twitter war with a celebrity. In January, Cruz and Seth Rogen got into a major spat over their differing political opinions.