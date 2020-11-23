Daisy Ridley Says She Feels 'Totally Satisfied' with Rey's 'Perfect Ending' in Rise of Skywalker

Daisy Ridley played Rey in three Star Wars movies: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars fans shouldn't expect Daisy Ridley to reprise her role anytime soon.

The actress starred as Rey in the most recent trilogy, which wrapped up the Skywalker saga. The ending of 2019's Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker saw Rey take on the Skywalker name and head off on unknown adventures.

But that doesn't mean the door is necessarily open for Ridley to explore them in the future.

“I think for me the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential,” Ridley said in a recent interview with IGN. “I just feel like that was Rey’s perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX. I think really she’s probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker].”

“I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished. I just don’t know what else she could do that I didn’t have to do," she added. "Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it’s sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it’s just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting.”

Image zoom Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Credit: Lucasfilm

But it hasn't been all smooth sailing after the last movie. Earlier this year, while on the podcast DragCast, hosted by Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestant Nina West with Patricia Taylor, Ridley opened up about the backlash the movie faced from many fans after it opened in December.

“It’s changed film by film honestly, like 98% it’s so amazing, this last film it was really tricky,” Ridley said of fan reactions to her three films in the series: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. “January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we’d sort of been shown the first time around, I was like, ‘Where’s the love gone?'”