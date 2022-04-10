"30 today. Not much has changed!" Daisy Ridley wrote Sunday on Instagram, celebrating her birthday after filming her upcoming Disney+ biopic Young Woman and the Sea

Daisy Ridley Celebrates Her 30th Birthday on Set of New Movie: 'Happy, Healthy, Grateful!'

Daisy Ridley is celebrating a milestone birthday.

The Star Wars alum turned 30 on Sunday, marking the occasion with an adorable childhood throwback photo on Instagram of herself giggling under a blanket.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"30 today ❤️ Not much has changed! Still this smiley little person - happy, healthy, grateful!" Ridley captioned the photo.

She previously celebrated the occasion while working on her upcoming Disney+ movie Young Woman and the Sea, sharing photos of herself in costume with a giant cherry-topped cake, featuring gold lettering and sparklers. "Early work birthday!" Ridley wrote in the caption.

Ridley stars in the upcoming biopic as Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, who became the first woman to complete the 21-mile swim across the English Channel in 1926. Directed by Joachim Rønning with a screenplay by Jeff Nathanson, the film is based on the book of the same name by Glenn Stout.

Young Woman and the Sea will also star Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Stephen Graham.

The British actress previously gave a sneak peek at the film, posting an image of herself under water. "Camera tests weeeee! Young Woman and the Sea… more to come," she captioned the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Mark Hamill also celebrated his Star Wars costar's birthday on Sunday by re-posting their infamous piggyback picture.

"SHOUT OUT to #DaisyJazzIsobelRidley for no particular reason, other than being a wonderful actor, a lovely person & for giving me one of the sweetest piggyback rides I've ever had. 🙏👍❤️," he wrote on Twitter.

Ridley's birthday festivities come after she made her return to Instagram last week, following a six-year hiatus from the app.

She marked her social media homecoming with a photo of herself in a robe, enjoying some tea and some pampering. "Coming out of social media hibernation refreshed, recharged, and ready for what I'm calling my 'Year of Yes.' (And that's the tea)," Ridley wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Daisy Ridley Says She Got Praise for Clapping Back at Ted Cruz Over Star Wars Insult

The Bubble actress previously deactivated her account in 2016 after receiving backlash over a message she posted in support of victims impacted by gun violence.