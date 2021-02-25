"I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time," the actress quipped

Daisy Ridley Calls Out Ted Cruz for His Cancún Trip After He Seemed to Mock Her Star Wars Character

Daisy Ridley is clapping back at Ted Cruz after the Texas senator seemed to insult the actress' Star Wars character, calling her "emotionally tortured."

Earlier this month, Cruz spoke out on Twitter to defend Gina Carano, who was recently cut from Disney+'s Star Wars series The Mandalorian for her controversial social media posts, and called out some of the franchise's other leads while doing so.

"Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi," Cruz wrote, seemingly taking a shot at Ridley's character, Rey.

Carano's character, Cara Dune, "played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to," Cruz, 50, continued. "She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her."

In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Ridley, 28, revealed that she hadn't seen Cruz's tweet but knew exactly how to respond.

"I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi who doesn't leave their state when it's having a terrible time," Ridley quipped, dissing Cruz for his recent trip to Cancún during the climate crisis in Texas.

While Carano has continued to face backlash, she appreciated Cruz coming to her defense, replying to his tweet, "Thank you Ted."

Carano's dismissal comes after she shared several controversial posts on social media, prompting social media backlash and calls for her removal from the franchise. In one screenshot captured by a social media user, Carano shared a post from another account that seemingly compared the treatment of conservatives in the U.S. to that of Jewish people during Nazi-era Germany.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a LucasFilm spokesperson told PEOPLE earlier this month. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

This isn't the first time Cruz has gotten involved in a Twitter war with a celebrity. Last month, Cruz and Seth Rogen got into a major spat over their differing political opinions.

Their disagreements erupted when the actor called Cruz a "fascist" after the senator tweeted about President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.

Rogen and Cruz continued trading insults on Twitter for days. Their disagreement reached new heights when Cruz responded to an MGM tweet asking followers about the first film they saw in theaters.

Cruz tweeted, "Fantasia. It was playing at a film revival. It scared me; I cried—I was 4. My mom had to take me out. Good times."