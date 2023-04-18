Daisy Ridley and Husband Tom Bateman Enjoy a Vacation Together in Ireland

Daisy Ridley and her husband Tom Bateman are enjoying Ireland.

On Monday, the owners of Irish hotel Castlewood House Dingle shared a photo of the Star Wars actress, 31, and Bateman, 34, posing at the hotel on Instagram as they wrote the vacation destination was "absolutely delighted" to host the pair.

"What a lovely couple!!" the hotel, located in Dingle, County Kerry, Ireland, wrote in a caption to the photo.

"Absolutely delighted to have the incredibly talented duo of actors Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman stay with us," the caption continued. "Daisy is no stranger to the Dingle Peninsula as any Star Wars fans will know having filmed Star Wars - The Last Jedi here in 2017 and having starred in all three movies in the trilogy."

"So lovely to meet you both and can't wait for you to visit us again," the caption reads, tagging Ridley's personal account and a fan page for Bateman.

Ridley and Bateman met on the set of their 2017 murder mystery film Murder on the Orient Express and first sparked romance rumors in the lead up to that film's release. While the Star Wars actress has been quiet about her personal life, she confirmed to Rolling Stone that she was married in a January interview.

Ridley has been steadily working since the third movie in her Star Wars trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker, released in 2019. Lucasfilm recently revealed that the actress will return to hyperspace to reprise her role as Rey in at least one future movie for the franchise.

On April 7, Ridley made a surprise appearance at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London and joined Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy as the executive announced Ridley will lead a new Star Wars movie.

The movie will take place after the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, Kennedy said at the event, and be one of three in a new series, directed by James Mangold (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka) and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel).

Obaid-Chinoy said her movie, the one starring Ridley, "will tell the story of rebuilding the new Jedi order."

As for Ridley — who will return as her conflicted scavenger-turned-trained-Jedi character, Rey — she told the audience, "I am very thrilled to be continuing this journey."