'Where the Crawdads Sing' Star Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Carole King in 'Beautiful' Movie

Daisy Edgar-Jones is going from Where the Crawdads Sing to singing as Carole King.

The actress, 24, has been cast to play King in an upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical Beautiful from Sony, Variety reported Thursday. It'll be directed by Lisa Cholodenko, who made 2010's The Kids Are All Right.

"Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger," King told Variety. "She's a tremendous talent and I know she's going to give a great performance."

The project, with a script by Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg, will be produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman of Playtone, and Paul Blake — alongside executive producers Sherry Kondor, Christine Russell, Steven Shareshian and Mike Bosner.

According to Variety, Edgar-Jones' casting comes seven years after Sony got the rights to use King's songs and other material from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which ran on Broadway for five years.

It also comes after Edgar-Jones earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Under the Banner of Heaven.

The Broadway musical, which closed in October 2019, capped off with 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances during its run, per Variety. It featured several of King's hits, including those off her record-breaking 1971 LP Tapestry. King has written hits for other artists, including Mariah Carey ("If It's Over), Aretha Franklin ("[You Make Me Feel Like] A Natural Woman") and others throughout her career.

Last year, the music icon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Taylor Swift, who sang a rendition of her classic "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?"

"I grew up dancing around the living room in socked feet to the sounds of Carole's soulful voice, her infectious melodies and lyrics that I, a 7-year-old, thought had been crafted for my exact, specific life experience," said Swift at the time. "I listen to Carole's music now and feel that same tingle of recognition."

"Her songs speak to the true and honest feelings that everyone has felt, is currently feeling, or hopes to feel one day," she added. "So it is only right for them to be passed down like precious heirlooms from parents to children, older siblings to younger, lovers to each other."