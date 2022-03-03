Fresh Star Daisy Edgar-Jones on Why Women Are Fascinated by True Crime: '[You Think], How Would I React?'

Premiering March 4 on Hulu, Fresh is a tale of dating gone bad, really bad. The thriller follows the life of Noah (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who's trying to find her person even though she hates having to date. In the midst of terrible and cringe-worthy dates, she meets Steve (Sebastian Stan) in a grocery store and he is refreshingly charming and funny and asks for her number. And though the whirlwind romance between them sends red flags to her best friend, Molly (Jojo Gibbs), Noah decides to embrace the relationship and accept an invitation for a weekend getaway. And that is where the story takes a drastic turn.

"I feel like there's sort of an exhaustion with the way dating works now with this, this kind of use of so of dating apps and that we scroll for each other and we're almost shopping for a partner," Edgar-Jones explains to host Janine Rubenstein on a new episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "And just how difficult it is to meet someone and the balance of how much you make yourself kind of open to meeting someone new, but you are also being very aware of the potential danger that could bring or the risk involved there. I feel like it is an accurate portrayal of the perils of dating"

fresh movie Credit: Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Stan says his character was far from the "regular guy" you could meet in a dating app.

"As an actor, sometimes you have to keep challenging yourself. For some reason I just don't like being comfortable and I think it's very easy to fall into certain comforts playing similar kind of roles, or just if it becomes certain ways predictable," Stan said about his decision to give the twisted role a try.

"I just read this and I was so taken with the beginning of the movie," he continued. "I mean, the way [Edgar-Jones] set it up was just beautiful and perfect in the sense that it really does start out like a genuine connection between two people. And then having kind of an idea where it's going, I was really on the edge of my seat trying to see how the movie was gonna handle that."

Edgar-Jones says she was also intrigued by how surprisingly relatable she found the darker elements.

"My friends and I talked about this quite a lot: Why is it that so often that women enjoy watching true crime — or not enjoy it, but we have this sort of wanting to watch it because so often the victim is a woman. How would we be in this situation or how would I react? How would I be able to see the signs and spot the signs?" she asked. "I think that scene where she wakes up for the first time, that was one that I found really interesting to play of this idea of denial of going, 'No, this situation I always knew could happen has actually happened to me.'"

daisy edgar jones and sebastian stan Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images; George Pimentel/Getty

Stan is also starring in another Hulu production: Pam & Tommy. The series explores the first-ever infamous '90s sex tape scandal involving Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. During the episode, he talks about the challenges of doing one role right after the other.

"I didn't really have a lot of time because as soon as we wrapped this movie, I had to go to LA and dive into Pam & Tommy. And that was a whole other world of preparation. On the weekdays when we were shooting and on the weekends I was learning the drums for the first time in my life. And so there wasn't a lot of time to kind of sit around and process. I think looking back now, I feel really grateful."