Sante Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the New York Times that the firearm that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was a "legit gun"

District Attorney Says 'Enormous Amount of Bullets' on Rust Set, Criminal Charges Are 'on the Table'

Criminal charges could be brought in connection to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of Rust last week.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the New York Times on Tuesday that investigators "haven't ruled out anything" as they search for answers as to what led to the fatal shooting on the set of the western film.

"Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table," Carmack-Altwies said.

Since the incident on Thursday, which also left director Joel Souza injured, questions have swirled about what exactly happened leading up to the tragedy.

According to a search warrant affidavit from the Santa Fe County sheriff's office, assistant director David Halls handed Alec Baldwin a gun for a rehearsal scene, yelling "Cold Gun!" to indicate that it was not loaded and safe to handle. Baldwin then shot the gun during the scene, hitting Hutchins and Souza.

Neither Halls nor Baldwin knew that the gun had live ammunition in it, according to the affidavit.

Carmack-Altwies told the New York Times that detectives found a large amount of ammunition on the Rust set, and pointed out that while described as a prop gun, the weapon was "a legit gun."

"There were an enormous amount of bullets on this set, and we need to find out what kinds they were," she said.

An inventory of the set released by the sheriff's office on Monday from their search revealed that three revolvers were found on set, in addition to spent casings and ammunition, some of which was found loose, in boxes and even in a fanny pack, the New York Times reported.

Carmack-Altwies did not specify what kind of ammunition was found, nor was it listed in the inventory. Carmack-Altwies also did not specify the type of gun Baldwin was handed, but said that "it was an antique-era appropriate gun" in her interview with the New York Times.

Authorities will now attempt to piece together what happened via witness statements, ballistics, and forensic evidence and once that process is complete will decide whether charges are warranted.

"It's probably weeks, if not months, of follow-up investigation that we're going to need to get to the point of charging," Carmack-Altwies told the publication.

Several cast and crew members have spoken out about the conditions on the Rust set in the wake of the tragedy.

Ian A. Hudson, an actor in the movie, described filming one scene to TMZ as "life-threatening," while gaffer Serge Svetnoy blamed Hutchins' death on "negligence and unprofessionalism."

As for Baldwin, who fired the gun thinking it was safe to do so, trial attorney David Ring told PEOPLE that while he doesn't think the actor will "have criminal culpability" in the actual shooting of Hutchins, Baldwin could face criminal charges for his role as one of the producers of the film.