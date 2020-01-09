Cynthia Nixon is remembering her own little women.

The actress, 53, shared a sweet and nearly identical comparison shot of Sex and the City and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women on Instagram Tuesday.

“Saw #Little Women this weekend. Loved it,” Nixon wrote in the caption. “Seemed familiar somehow….@SJP @iamkristindavis @kimcattrall @minordetailsNYC.”

In the photo, Nixon can be seen with her costars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall walking together and linking arms. In Little Women, Eliza Scanlen, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh are pictured in the very same pose.

Image zoom (Top) Little Women, (bottom) Sex and the City Columbia Pictures; Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

Parker commented on Nixon’s post, writing, “Who did this? @cynthiaenixon is this your clever work???? I haven’t seen yet. My daughter’s saw it this weekend and loved it! Xxx.”

Parker, Nixon, Cattrall and Davis all starred together in the HBO series for six seasons from 1998 to 2004.

The Gerwig-directed film has earned critical acclaim since its debut in theaters on Christmas.

Ronan, who stars as the indomitable Jo March, was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA and a Critics’ Choice Award.

Her costar Pugh, who plays Jo’s sister Amy, was also nominated for a BAFTA.

Both stars may be in contention for an Academy Award nomination, which will be announced on Monday. Gerwig could also potentially be nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director.

Little Women is in theaters now.