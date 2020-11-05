Cynthia Erivo earned two Oscar nominations for starring and singing an original song in the movie Harriet

Cynthia Erivo Learned of Her Oscar Nominations on a Plane and Celebrated with 'Sweet' Flight Staff

Cynthia Erivo had a quiet celebration when she learned of her Oscar nominations.

Erivo was nominated for two Academy Awards earlier this year — one in the Original Song category and one for Best Actress, both for the moving period film Harriet. The Tony winner won critical praise for her performance as Harriet Tubman.

But when the actress and singer, 33, found out she'd been nominated, there was no one but some nice flight attendants to celebrate with.

“I was on a plane to Japan,” she said on Naomi Campbell's podcast No Filter with Naomi. “I was sleeping and I woke up and this would’ve been the time when the nominations had come out, and in front of me there was this voucher for WiFi on the flight. So I was like, ‘OK, we’ll try. Might as well find out.'”

After turning her phone on, Erivo quickly found out when she received a "barrage" of texts.

“And I was on a plane! So I couldn’t tell anyone,” she laughed. “I spoke to the air hostesses, who were so kind, so sweet. They gave me a little fruit plate to celebrate, a little card that said ‘congratulations.’ It was so kind of them.”

An Oscar is the only award Erivo has left in order to earn the prestigious title of EGOT, given to performers who've won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.