Brad Pitt Is 'Doing Great and Has His Energy Back' Amidst Custody Dispute with Angelina Jolie

Since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced in September 2016 they were calling it quits, Pitt has maintained a relatively low profile. Now, amid a custody battle with his estranged wife, Pitt prepares to return to set shooting Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood about the Charles Manson murders with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Brad is doing great,” a source close to the actor tells PEOPLE. “He has his energy back.”

Before filming begins, Pitt is spending time in London with kids Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, who all live full-time overseas with Jolie as she films Maleficent 2. “Occasionally, they have a sleepover at Brad’s, but not every week,” the source says.

George Pimentel/WireImage

A judge in Pitt, 54, and Jolie’s ongoing divorce case granted him unrestricted access to the children and set up a detailed visitation schedule for the summer months; Papers obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday stated the actress, 43, could lose primary custody of the children if she does not allow each of them them to form “a healthy and strong relationship” with their father.

A spokesperson for Jolie slammed the release of court documents on Tuesday, saying, “This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children.”

RELATED VIDEO: Brad Pitt Is ‘in a Better Place’ Amid Divorce Proceedings with Angelina Jolie: Source

“He is a great dad and always loved being with his kids,” the source says of Pitt. “He doesn’t talk badly about Angie, but he feels it’s her fault that the kids don’t want to spend more time with him.”

The actor was spotted on Wednesday taking a bike ride across the Coworth Park hotel property, only a few miles from where Jolie and the kids reside in the U.K.

Paul Bruinooge/Getty

Once filming starts later this summer, Pitt will go back and forth between London and Los Angeles, where he has “a very busy schedule,” the insider says. “He often attends dinner parties, socializes with friends and attends events. Brad is dating, but he is very quiet about it.”

The Okja executive producer was last seen in April with MIT professor Neri Oxman. “He has spent more time with Neri, but isn’t in a relationship with her,” the source explains. “He seems very fascinated by her.”