Cuba Gooding Jr. Will Not Serve Jail Time for Forcible Touching After Meeting Terms of Plea Deal

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor forcible touching charge in April

By
Published on October 14, 2022 12:44 AM
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Photo: Alec Tabak/AP/Shutterstock

Cuba Gooding Jr. won't serve jail time after pleading guilty to one count of forcibly touching a woman at a New York City rooftop bar back in 2018.

On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney spokesperson Emily Tuttle said the actor, 54, has met the conditions of his plea agreement, avoiding time behind bars, CNN reported.

Tuttle did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Gooding pled guilty to the charge, a misdemeanor, in April. With the deal, he agreed to complete six months of counseling and could not get arrested. He could also plead guilty to harassment at a lower level than misdemeanor, which he did on Thursday, per CNN.

The harassment violation will stay on his record, however, the criminal charges will not. He was sentenced to time served, the outlet added.

"Two of the three cases were completely dismissed," Gooding's lawyer Peter Toumbekis tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Gooding received a plea to violation for the third case which is not a crime and therefore, does not give rise to any criminal record. I hope and trust everyone involved can move forward."

Kelsey Harbert, who accused the actor of groping her in 2019 — leading to his arrest — expressed disappoint as she reacted to the development.

"This plea deal feels like a misstep," she said, per the Associated Press. "After three long years of trying to hold Mr. Gooding accountable for touching my breast without my consent, having my day in court taken away from me is more disappointing than words can say."

Harbert's lawyer Gloria Allred said the plea deal was "an insult" to his accusers and a "prosecutorial gift to a celebrity who is undeserving of such an outcome," the AP added.

Allred did not have an immediate response when reached by PEOPLE.

The AP noted that Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Coleen Balbert told the judge that Gooding's therapist has delivered "positive reports for the last six months" about the actor. He's also agreed to keep going to therapy beyond the required six months.

If he didn't meet the terms, he could have been sentenced to up to a year in jail, CBS News reported.

When pleading guilty in April, Gooding told the courtroom, "I apologize for ever making anybody feel inappropriately touched," per the The New York Times.

Back in June 2019, Gooding turned himself in to the New York Police Department following allegations that he groped a woman at a rooftop bar in Manhattan. The woman said Gooding was "highly intoxicated" at the time of the incident and groped her breasts at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Manhattan. Two more accusations came out months later, one of which is the one he pleaded guilty to.

Separately, in 2020, Gooding was accused of raping a woman twice in 2013 inside his New York City hotel room. He has denied the claims, and the case is ongoing.

RELATED VIDEO: Cuba Gooding Jr. Appears in Court as Sexual Abuse Trial Begins

In January, Gooding's 25-year-old son Mason Gooding, who stars on Hulu's Love, Victor and in the recent Scream film, addressed the allegations made about his dad, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I couldn't be more grateful to live in a time in which someone — man, woman, anyone — would feel comfortable speaking about their experiences. I also love my father, and given who he is and how he raised me, I'm happy to say, nothing I've read, heard or had discussed with me has been in line with any way I've known him to behave."

Some of Gooding's most recent major roles include O.J. Simpson in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. and American Horror Story: Roanoke, both released in 2016.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty to Forcible Touching After Kissing N.Y.C. Waitress Without Consent
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, As He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Danny Masterson arrives to LA Criminal Court in downtown this morning. It is day one of his sexual assault trial.
Danny Masterson Reports to Los Angeles Court to Begin His Sexual Assault Trial
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Anthony Rapp Takes the Stand in Trial Against Kevin Spacey as Lawyer Questions Their First Encounter
Mystikal backstage during Drive-In Concerts Jokes & Jams II at Georgia International Convention Center on September 05, 2020 in College Park, Georgia.
Rapper Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Rape, Property Damage and Drug Possession: Report
Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of Trump Organization Inc., center, departs from criminal court in New York, U.S., on on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Getting Donald Trump's longtime chief financial officer to turn on his boss may prove tough, as Weisselberg's unlikely to get a lengthy sentence even if convicted on tax fraud and other charges.
Former Trump CFO Pleads Guilty, May Testify Against the Company
Dr. Ricardo Cruciani walks from the center for criminal justice, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Philadelphia, after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges that he groped women at a clinic. The once-prominent neurologist has been found guilty Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York, on charges of sexually abusing patients while treating them with pain medications.
Pain Doctor Convicted of Sexually Abusing Patients Dies by Suicide in Jail
Mystikal backstage during Drive-In Concerts Jokes & Jams II at Georgia International Convention Center on September 05, 2020 in College Park, Georgia.
Mystikal to Be Held Without Bail on Battery, Rape and Robbery Charges Until Trial, Judge Rules: Report
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Granted Appeal More Than 2 Years After Sexual Assault and Rape Conviction
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 07: Rapper Mystikal performs onstage during the No Limit Reunion Tour at 2020 Funkfest at Legion Field on November 07, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rapper Mystikal Charged with First-Degree Rape, False Imprisonment After Arrest: Police
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at court, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in New York.
Longtime Trump Organization Executive Is Nearing a Plea Deal on Tax Fraud Charges: Report
Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for dcp); Jason Alexander, former husband of Britney Spears arrives at the West Coast opening of artist Russell Young's art auction held at Minotti Los Angeles, to benefit The Art of Elysium, a non-profit organization of artists, who dedicate their time and talent to help at risk and hospitalized children. (Photo by Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images)
Jason Alexander Found Guilty of Trespass and Battery After Breaking into Britney Spears' Home
Kevin Spacey arrives to the Old Bailey in London
Kevin Spacey Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Sexual Assault Charges in London Court
Jerry Harris
'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison in Child Pornography Case
Miya Ponsetto
Woman Who Attacked Black Teen in a SoHo Hotel Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime but Avoids Jail Time
George Floyd and Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years in Federal Prison for Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights