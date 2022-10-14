Cuba Gooding Jr. won't serve jail time after pleading guilty to one count of forcibly touching a woman at a New York City rooftop bar back in 2018.

On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney spokesperson Emily Tuttle said the actor, 54, has met the conditions of his plea agreement, avoiding time behind bars, CNN reported.

Gooding pled guilty to the charge, a misdemeanor, in April. With the deal, he agreed to complete six months of counseling and could not get arrested. He could also plead guilty to harassment at a lower level than misdemeanor, which he did on Thursday, per CNN.

The harassment violation will stay on his record, however, the criminal charges will not. He was sentenced to time served, the outlet added.

"Two of the three cases were completely dismissed," Gooding's lawyer Peter Toumbekis tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Gooding received a plea to violation for the third case which is not a crime and therefore, does not give rise to any criminal record. I hope and trust everyone involved can move forward."

Kelsey Harbert, who accused the actor of groping her in 2019 — leading to his arrest — expressed disappoint as she reacted to the development.

"This plea deal feels like a misstep," she said, per the Associated Press. "After three long years of trying to hold Mr. Gooding accountable for touching my breast without my consent, having my day in court taken away from me is more disappointing than words can say."

Harbert's lawyer Gloria Allred said the plea deal was "an insult" to his accusers and a "prosecutorial gift to a celebrity who is undeserving of such an outcome," the AP added.

The AP noted that Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Coleen Balbert told the judge that Gooding's therapist has delivered "positive reports for the last six months" about the actor. He's also agreed to keep going to therapy beyond the required six months.

If he didn't meet the terms, he could have been sentenced to up to a year in jail, CBS News reported.

When pleading guilty in April, Gooding told the courtroom, "I apologize for ever making anybody feel inappropriately touched," per the The New York Times.

Back in June 2019, Gooding turned himself in to the New York Police Department following allegations that he groped a woman at a rooftop bar in Manhattan. The woman said Gooding was "highly intoxicated" at the time of the incident and groped her breasts at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Manhattan. Two more accusations came out months later, one of which is the one he pleaded guilty to.

Separately, in 2020, Gooding was accused of raping a woman twice in 2013 inside his New York City hotel room. He has denied the claims, and the case is ongoing.

In January, Gooding's 25-year-old son Mason Gooding, who stars on Hulu's Love, Victor and in the recent Scream film, addressed the allegations made about his dad, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I couldn't be more grateful to live in a time in which someone — man, woman, anyone — would feel comfortable speaking about their experiences. I also love my father, and given who he is and how he raised me, I'm happy to say, nothing I've read, heard or had discussed with me has been in line with any way I've known him to behave."

Some of Gooding's most recent major roles include O.J. Simpson in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. and American Horror Story: Roanoke, both released in 2016.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.