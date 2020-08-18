Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Raping a Woman Twice in a New York City Hotel Room in 2013

Cuba Gooding Jr. is facing a new sexual assault allegation in a new civil lawsuit.

The actor was accused of raping a woman twice in 2013 inside of his New York City hotel room at the time, according to Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gooding Jr.’s attorney, Mark Heller, denied the claims made by the anonymous accuser in a statement to PEOPLE.

“The allegations against Cuba Gooding Jr. are false and perjurious,” said Heller. “There was absolutely no conduct committed in a criminal nature as alleged.”

“We expect the case to be dismissed,” Heller continued. “It was an alleged incident that took place over seven years ago with no criminal complaint at the time.”

The unidentified woman claims the Oscar-winning actor invited her up to his hotel room where he began to undress in front of her, Variety reported from a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The woman alleges the actor blocked the door, pushed her onto the bed and raped her twice.

She is suing Gooding Jr. for an alleged "crime of violence" committed on the basis of gender and is seeking a trial by jury, according to Variety. She is seeking an unspecified about of compensatory and punitive damages.

This is the latest accusation of sexual assault against Gooding Jr., who is already facing six counts of sexual abuse and forcible touching.

In 2019, he pleaded not guilty to charges of groping three women in New York City nightclubs in 2018.