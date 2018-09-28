Cuba Gooding Jr. Admits He 'Cried' a Lot During His Son’s College Graduation

Cuba Gooding Jr. is one proud dad.

The Oscar winner, 50, stopped by People Now where he reveals that he got emotional watching his son Spencer, 24, graduate from college.

“I cried like a little girl. And now he’s got this executive position working with a company, so I’m very proud of him,” Gooding Jr. said.

The Jerry Maguire actor also gave an update on his other kids — 21-year-old son Mason and 12-year-old daughter Piper. The actor shares his kids with ex Sara Kapfer, who he divorced in January 2017 after 22 years of marriage.

“My youngest son Mason just did a stint on Ballers with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as one of the characters in that, and he’s got a new indie movie that he’s starring in,” the actor said. “And then there’s Piper, who is 12 going on 30. She sings, dances, does it all.”

RELATED: Cuba Gooding Jr. Plays a Boxing Champion in Trailer for His Directorial Debut Bayou Caviar

Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sara Kapfer David Livingston/Getty Images

But while Mason and little Piper are showcasing their talents, Gooding Jr. does have one worry about his kids following in his footsteps.

“I’m only nervous that they’re doing it because of who their dad is. But when they show me passion, then I’m 100% behind them,” he said.