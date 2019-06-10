Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Groping a Woman at a New York City Club

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of groping a woman at a New York City club.

A report on the alleged incident is being investigated by the New York Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit, NYPD confirms to PEOPLE.

Detectives are looking to speak to Gooding, 51, about the allegations, a police source tells PEOPLE.

No arrests have been made at this time and a representative for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The incident allegedly took place at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge on 7th Avenue in Midtown Sunday night at around 9 p.m., ABC 7 New York reports.

The alleged victim — a 30-year-old woman, told police Gooding grabbed her breast while they were talking inside the club, Page Six and TMZ report.

The woman said Gooding was “highly intoxicated” and explained that they got into an argument after he inappropriately touched her and she resisted, according to Page Six.

Their altercation had to be broken up by the venue’s security, according to the outlet.

Videos shared by TMZ show Gooding at the Magic Hour dancing wildly and singing into a microphone that night.

Witnesses at the club told Page Six Gooding was in a joyful mood and was socializing with other club goers.

“He was super good… and with everyone,” the witness told the outlet.

He was also seen on surveillance cameras leaving the club later in the night, according to Page Six.

The woman filed the police report at around 1 a.m. on Monday, Page Six reports.

Gooding, who starred as O.J. Simpson in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, filed for divorce from his estranged wife Sara Kapfer in 2017.

The filing came nearly three years after Kapfer filed for legal separation from Gooding in April 2014 citing irreconcilable differences.

The former couple share three children: sons Spencer, 25, and Mason, 22, and daughter Piper, 14.