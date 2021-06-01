Cruella's Emma Stone Hopes Ursula Is the Next Disney Villain to Get a Live-Action Movie

Emma Stone has a great pick for the next Disney villain to get an origin story.

The actress, who stars in Cruella as the infamously fashionable villain from 101 Dalmatians, now wants to see The Little Mermaid's Ursula get her own movie.

"She's an octopus and the world you would get to live in, like Ursula's parents and what happened there," Stone, 32, said in a new interview with Variety. "You've never really seen a non-human Disney villain be explored in that way."

If Stone gets her wish, Ursula would join Cruella De Vil and Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent as the only Disney villains to have their origin story explored.

Emma Thompson, 62, who plays Stone's nemesis in Cruella, even had a hilarious idea to start Ursula's story.

"The parents keep giving her a shirt that only has four arms," Thompson joked. "They really mess her up with that from a very early age, so she's constantly trying to fit two arms into each hole. That would really mess you up, wouldn't it?"

Melissa McCarthy Steve Granitz/WireImage; Disney

Ursula is next set to hit the big screen in Disney's live-action retelling of The Little Mermaid, with Melissa McCarthy playing the purple villain.

Last year, the actress and her husband, Ben Falcone, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and answered some fan questions about the live-action remake of the 1989 Disney princess classic.

"I have such an affection for Ursula. I know she's the villain, but I've just always kind of been like, 'Oh my god.' I mean, she's kind of delicious to play," McCarthy said.