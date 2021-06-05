Cruella Sequel in Early Development at Disney: Report

Just shy of its second weekend in theaters, the Emma Stone-led Cruella has reportedly already earned itself a sequel

Disney isn't finished telling Cruella de Vil's story just yet.

Just shy of its second weekend in theaters, the Emma Stone-led Cruella has already earned itself a sequel, The Hollywood Reporter reported Friday.

A spokesperson for Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but the project is in early development, according to the outlet. Director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are expected to return.

Gillespie's live action reimagining of the classic villain followed her origin story, decades before she wreaked havoc in Disney's animated 101 Dalmatians.

Cruella opened May 28, in theaters and on Disney Plus via paid Premier Access.

In an interview with Collider published on Monday, Gillespie hinted that he wasn't finished telling the villainess' story.

"I feel like we've only just met her," the director said. "I'd love to now see the full-blown Cruella, fully loaded. She's managed to get the support system around her and she can really expand on her brand. I'd love to see where that takes her and how you could almost destroy her from inside out, if she's not careful with all that power."

Disney's Cruella

When asked if he was interested in returning to direct a potential sequel, Gillespie told the outlet that he would "if it was with this gang."

"It was such a joy to work with everybody, and Tony writing it, and Disney was so supportive. They really fostered a feeling of safety where we could just really go for it without the repercussions. We all were pushing it all the time and thinking, 'I don't know if Disney's gonna be okay with this,' but they would always call and be okay."

Stone is the second actress to take on the role of de Vil for the big screen after Glenn Close played her in the 1996 101 Dalmatians adaptation and its 2000 sequel 102 Dalmatians.

Her performance received high praise in early reviews.

Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt said the live-action revamp is "a collection of pin-drop lines and killer GIFs," noting that Stone's performance as Cruella is "both worthy of empathy and naughty enough to be safely but certifiably outrageous."

Calling it "The Devil Wears Prada on steroids," Moira MacDonald of the Seattle Times said "Cruella is an absolute kick, and if you've been looking for a reason to go back to movie theaters, here it is."