Cruel Intentions Turns 23! See the Cast from the Hit Teen Movie Then and Now

Witherspoon has had a booming career since playing virgin daughter Annette Hargrove. Her roles in films like Election, Legally Blonde and Walk the Line garnered her praise and various award nominations and victories. Most recently, she both produced and starred in HBO's hit show Big Little Lies and scored awards nominations for The Morning Show. She was married to Cruel Intentions costar Ryan Phillippe for seven years, and has two children with him. She remarried in 2011 to talent agent Jim Toth, with whom she has one son.