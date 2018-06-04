Cruel Intentions Reunion! Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Selma Blair the 'Best Date' at Pink Concert

Looks like Kathryn and Cecile ended up friends after all.

Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a sweet selfie of her cuddling up to Selma Blair almost two decades since the two starred in the 1999 movie Cruel Intentions. Though their characters were at odds in the hit teen film, Gellar and Blair are still friends all these years later and made it to a Pink concert together.

Gellar posted a sweet caption along with the picture and gushed about the singer.

“About last night…. @selmablair was the best date ever to go see @pink #beautifultraumatour,” the actress wrote. “Pink flipped from the ceilings and put her entire heart and soul on that stage. I have absolutely no idea how she does it, but I am so grateful she does.”

Blair posted the same shot on her own Instagram and equally gushed about the concert.

“We have big smiles cause we were together at @pink concert and loved every minute,” Blair wrote. “It was the most incredible show I have ever been to and my heart is still blown open by what this incredible woman and performer does on that stage and in her life. We love you Pink!!”

Gellar also posted a sweet shot of her 8-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze and a friend posing with Pink backstage.

Cruel Intentions also features former couple Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, who were newlyweds during filming. They welcomed they first child Ava, now 18, just a few months after the movie was released.